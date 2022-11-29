Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton Say One Tree Hill Forced Them to Do Maxim Shoot

Watch : Hilarie Burton Morgan Talks FUN Moments From One Tree Hill

Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton are alleging this photo shoot was not picture perfect.

The two actresses, who both starred on the series One Tree Hill, came forward with allegations about the time they posed alongside Danneel Ackles for the November 2006 cover of Maxim magazine. According to Bush and Burton, they were forced to do the shoot.

"We got told we had to do it," Bush said during the Nov. 27 episode of the Drama Queens podcast. "I literally got told if you do not go and shoot this cover with your co-stars, we will guarantee you that you will never be let out for a press day, a movie, an event, any of your charities. We will keep you here forever."

And, according to Burton, the threat against Bush wasn't the only leverage used against them. The 40-year-old said during the podcast episode that she was made to feel like their coworkers' employment was also at stake.