Inside Andrea Bocelli's Family-Focused Christmas Celebration

When Christmas comes to town, Andrea Bocelli never celebrates alone.
After a year of touring and making new music, the 64-year-old operatic tenor knows December is a month to follow traditions and make memories with sons Amos, 27, Matteo, 25, and daughter Virginia, 10.
But less than a month before Santa's big arrival, Andrea may have already received the greatest gift of all: teaming up with his two youngest kids on a magical holiday album.
"I think this album is basically their album because they worked a lot," Andrea told E! News in an exclusive interview. "Their voices are very fresh, very young and I'm very happy with this. It was a big responsibility to create an album with and for my children."
And though he acknowledged success is never guaranteed, A Family Christmas quickly shot to No. 1 on iTunes Top Holiday Albums. And now, Andrea will be joined by his family on his U.S. tour, which will kick off Dec. 1 in San Francisco, Calif.
"Around the world, I did my best to bring the best music, especially the best Italian music," Andrea said. "This year, we have this new project and for the first time, I will be on stage with my children. It will be an incredibly moving moment—I hope also for the audience."
The magic, however, isn't just on stage. If you ask Virginia and Matteo, holidays in the Bocelli household have always been special.
"Every year, every Christmas, something new and different happens," Virginia told E! "I've never found not even one Christmas disappointing." Among the highlights for the native Italians, "We love our food," shared Virginia, "and so we eat very well. We eat tortellini."
Before they eat, though, praying is a must.
"Dad says the first thing we do on Christmas morning is we go to the mass and then he says, ‘The mission is accomplished,'" Virginia said. "Then we can do whatever you want."
High on that list is indulging in family time.
"Christmas reminds me and to everyone in general that we're all united all together," said Matteo, who is set to release his first solo album in 2023. "My father, since we were little, always gave a lot of importance to the values the family brings."
Regardless of who you spend the holidays with, Andrea hopes his latest body of music conveys messages of hope and love.
"In this album, we sang a beautiful song," Andrea said. "The lyrics are, ‘Joy to the world, the Lord is come, let Earth receive her King.' This is the deep meaning of Christmas and the period of Christmas for me."
Watch the Bocellis perform during the Christmas in Rockefeller Center special airing Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
