Virgil Abloh's Widow Shannon Shares Details About Their Private Family Life in First Interview

A year after the passing of Virgil Abloh, his widow is reflecting on their life together.
Shannon Abloh recently gave her first ever interview, during which she discussed the late Louis Vuitton designer's cancer battle and their decision to keep their life with daughter Lowe, 9, and six-year-old son Grey out of the spotlight.
Speaking to The New York Times in an article published Nov. 29, Shannon admitted that their move to keep things private was "never a thing that we discussed."
"It was just the way our relationship worked," she explained, "We knew we wanted to build this close family, and we needed someone to be the stable partner. I was happy to do that."
Shannon and Virgil met while in high school in Rockford, Illinois, in the late '90s, tying the knot in 2009.
In 2019, Virgil was diagnosed with cardiac angiosarcoma, batting privately until is passing in November 2021.
"Even though we knew the challenge of what he was fighting, it went a lot faster than we thought it was going to," Shannon said. "So we never had the ‘this is the legacy that I want you to work toward' discussion. But because I was with him for so long, I knew every inch of him. I knew every inch of his brain."
The two years spent in lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic allowed them time to share by themselves, Shannon shared.
"I know that Covid was an incredibly hard thing for so many people," she shared, "But for us it was an amazing time because Virgil didn't have to make excuses to get out of shows or DJ-ing."
Shannon added, "No one could go anywhere. So we were able to have those last two and a half years."
In honor of the first anniversary of Virgil's death on Nov. 28, many celebrities took to social media to pen tributes to the designer.
"It's bittersweet…the forever honor & joy of having known a true hero, but also the pain of just a year without you!!" Gigi Hadid wrote on Instagram. "You left a us a lifetime of inspiration, just by being yourself…We love and miss you so much. Virgil Forever & ever."
Serena Williams shared an emotional note of her own, saying, "It's been a year and I still can't put into words the sorrow that I feel. Your touch on the world will live on forever and I couldn't be more grateful to have witnessed it and had the chance to collaborate with you. I still miss you all the time. Forever and ever @virgilabloh."