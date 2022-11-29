Billie Eilish Responds to Those Euphoria Season 3 Casting Rumors

Rumors have circulated about Billie Eilish appearing on the upcoming third season of HBO's Euphoria. Find out what Billie herself had to say about them.

Billie Eilish at East Highland High? Bitch, you better be joking.

In her "Time Capsule" interview series with Vanity Fair, released Nov. 28, the seven-time Grammy winner was asked about the biggest rumor currently swirling about her. After hesitating a beat, she said, "Oh, that I'm in the third season of Euphoria."

Before you start fantasizing about a budding friendship between Billie and Rue (Zendaya), the Happier Than Ever singer quickly followed up with, "That's not true."

However, not all hope is lost—as Billie said she'd be open to the idea.

"I'd like to be!" she exclaimed. "Euphoria is f--kin' fire."

While the idea of Billie stepping into the world of Jules (Hunter Schafer), Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Lexi (Maude Apatow) might seem a little far-fetched, it might not be that crazy. After all, it wouldn't be the first time the singer has collaborated with the HBO drama. 

In January 2021, Billie and Rosalía teamed up for the song "Lo Vas a Olvidar," which was featured on the soundtrack for the first season of the teen drama.

The song was used in the special episode "Part 2: Jules," which specifically centered on a Jules therapy session over the Christmas break.

As for where the casting rumors originated, most of them seem to have originated from a fake Twitter account imitating celebrity news source Pop Crave, which tweeted Aug. 27, "Billie Eilish has been cast in #Euphoria season 3 as Nate Jacobs' possible love interest."

The tweet has garnered 70.5 likes and 13.1k retweets.

Nothing like a little high school gossip.

The third season of Euphoria—sadly, without Billie—is expected to premiere on HBO in late 2023.

