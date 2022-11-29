Bachelor Nation’s Kendall Long Engaged to Boyfriend Mitchell Sagely

Watch : Bachelor in Paradise DRAMA Breakdown!

Kendall Long has found her paradise.

A month after the Bachelor alum revealed she and boyfriend Mitchell Sagely are moving to Germany, Kendall shared that the couple are already embarking on their next great adventure: marriage. She revealed that Mitchell had popped the question in an Instagram post, alongside photos from the sweet moment.

"It's always been a HECK YES with you Mitch," she wrote on Nov. 29. "I love your brain, I love your family, I pretty much just love every single thing about you! So incredibly over the moon that we get to start our epic adventure together in a new country."

"I've heard love explained to me by my parents and was scared I would never experience something so wonderful," she continued. "But with you, love is so much better than I could have ever imagined it to be. I feel so lucky and I can't wait to officially be a Sagely."

Several Bachelor Nation alums offered their congratulations to the happy couple including Dean Unglert, Astrid Loch Wendt, Abigail Heringer, Thomas Jacobs, Tia Booth, Katie Morton, Adam Gottschalk and Becca Tilley.