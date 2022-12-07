People's Choice Awards

See the Complete List of Winners
Exclusive

2022 People's Choice Awards: All the Must-See Celebrity Portrait Studio Pics

By Alyssa Morin Dec 07, 2022 4:11 PMTags
Lights, camera, action!

Celebrities most certainly shined bright at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

And while the biggest and brightest stars celebrated the crème de la crème of film, TV, music and pop culture, they also showcased their head-turning style. (See all of the red carpet looks here).

And what better way to flaunt their fashion and mark the special occasion than by posing for photos at the exclusive E! PCAs portrait studio? In fact, many of the show's presenters, performers and winners struck fabulous poses at the ceremony. (Click here for the full winners' list.)

We're talking about Amy Poehler smiling from ear-to-ear, Carrie Underwood showcasing her unexpected pantsuit that proved all that glitters is gold and host Kenan Thompson modeling his stylish suit.

Plus, gal pals Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar had the cutest Cruel Intentions reunion, while Ryan Reynolds flashed his million-dollar smile.

Of course, we're only scratching the surface here.

Keep on scrolling to see all the swoon-worthy snaps from the E! People's Choice Awards portrait studio.

NBC Universal
Alisha Marie
NBC Universal
Amanda Hirsch
NBC Universal
Amy Poehler
NBC Universal
Ana Gasteyer
NBC Universal
Andrew Ahn
NBC Universal
Anna Sitar
NBC Universal
Brent & Lexi Rivera
NBC Universal
Camilla Luddington
NBC Universal
Carmen Electra
NBC Universal
Carrie Underwood
NBC Universal
Caterina Scorsone
NBC Universal
Chandra Wilson
NBC Universal
Charly Jordan
NBC Universal
Chelsea Lazkani
NBC Universal
Chris Olsen
NBC Universal
Chrishell Stause
NBC Universal
Colin Carter & Q'orianka Kilcher
NBC Universal
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
NBC Universal
Delaney Glazer
NBC Universal
Domenic Iniguez
NBC Universal
Donna Farizan
NBC Universal
Ellen Pompeo
NBC Universal
Emily Uribe
NBC Universal
Emma Hernan
NBC Universal
Emma Hernan & Chrishell Stause
NBC Universal
Eoin Macken
NBC Universal
Erika Jayne
NBC Universal
Gary Grey & Mary Senn
NBC Universal
GAYLE
NBC Universal
George Lopez
