Laura Dern Shares Photos With Daughter Jaya to Celebrate Her 18th Birthday

Laura Dern is showering her daughter with big little love on social media.

The Big Little Lies alum celebrated her youngest child Jaya Harper's— who she shares with ex-husband Ben Harper along with their son Ellery Walker Harper, 21,—18th birthday with a sweet Instagram message, showcasing an array of pics of Jaya throughout the years.

"My girl is 18 today!!!," Laura captioned her Nov. 29 post. "Happiest birthday, Jaya! You teach me every day about what it means to be an honest and profound empath, artist, and activist. I love you with everything."

Earlier this fall, on National Daughters Day in September, the 55-year-old gave a shoutout to her youngest with an adorable throwback of the two from when Jaya was a child. "Happy Daughters Day to my girl. My heart," Laura wrote in the Sept. 25 post. "You are the most inspiring person, and what an honor to be your mom!"

The mother-daughter duo have always had a tight bond as back in 2020, Laura dropped in on her Jaya's—who was then 15—TikTok account while she was doing her school work.