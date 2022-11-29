7 Leather Bomber Jackets To Stay Warm in the Coolest Way This Season

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
From our favorite celebrities to the cool influencers on Instagram that we follow, we've definitely noticed fashion girls everywhere are rocking the leather bomber jacket trend. From oversized styles to cropped looks, this trend is the coolest way to finish off your cold weather outfits this winter.
Leather and faux leather bomber jackets are the most fashion-forward way to stay warm as temperatures continue to drop. Pair them with cargo pants or baggy jeans, and a white turtle neck long sleeve top for a classically cool look. When the seasons change and temperatures start to warm up again, you can pair these jackets with a t-shirt and jean shorts. Talk about versatility!
Scroll below for seven leather bomber jackets that you'll love and will wear for seasons to come.
Levi's Women's Faux Leather Dad Bomber Jacket
If your dad doesn't have an oversized leather bomber jacket you can steal, this one from Levi's will give you the coolest oversized vintage look for just $41.
Maddox Faux Leather Bomber Jacket
We love a sale, especially when it's on a trending style. You'll look so cute in this leather bomber from Edikted.
Petite Oversized Faux Leather Bomber Jacket
Take 60% off this cool-girl bomber jacket from Boohoo and thank us later when the compliments come pouring in.
Faux Leather Bomber Jacket
Make a statement in this red faux leather bomber jacket. Plus, you can buy one get one 50% off of another style.
Steve Madden Parker Faux Leather Crop Bomber Jacket
If you're going for a cropped look, this Steve Madden bomber in a gorgeous green color is 33% off now.
Brown Faux Leather Jacket
This vintage-looking faux leather jacket comes in three colors and sizes XS to 4XL.
Braelynn Faux Leather Bomber Jacket Grey
Here's another great faux leather bomber jacket in a unique grey color that you'll wear for seasons to come.