Julie Chrisley Recalls Losing Friends Amid Legal Troubles Prior to Prison Sentencing

Todd and Julie Chrisley's legal troubles haven't just affected their family life, but their entire social circle, as well.
Recorded before the couple's tax fraud case sentencing on Nov. 21, Julie chatted with Savannah Chrisley about how she hasn't received support from several friends amid her legal drama on the Nov. 29 episode of her daughter's Unlocked podcast. Found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion in June, Todd and Julie were sentenced last week to serve 12 and seven years in prison, respectively.
"I've watched you struggle with certain people that haven't reached out to you, people that you've known for years, either since you were a child or 20 years," Savannah told her mom during the new episode. "To not reach out is pretty s---ty."
Giving those friends the benefit of the doubt, Julie stated that some simply "don't know what to say" or might have felt "awkward" about the whole situation. Regardless, she claims she would act the opposite if the shoe was on the other foot.
"I am just the type of friend that if I am your friend, I am your friend," the 49-year-old shared. "I am your friend whether we have two dollars combined together or we've got millions, whether things are going great or whether our worlds are falling apart, whether our kids are great or they've lost their way. That's who I am."
Julie also added that some people might not have shown support for her and Todd out of fear of making themselves look bad. "That's on you because I know what I've done," she said. "More importantly, I know what I haven't done."
Following the Chrisley Knows Best stars' sentencing, the family's attorney Alex Little of Burr & Forman LLP expressed to E! News that they plan to appeal the convictions.
"Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid," he said in a statement. "Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead."