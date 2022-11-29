Julie Chrisley Recalls Losing Friends Amid Legal Troubles Prior to Prison Sentencing

Watch : Todd & Julie Chrisley SENTENCED in Tax Fraud Case

Todd and Julie Chrisley's legal troubles haven't just affected their family life, but their entire social circle, as well.

Recorded before the couple's tax fraud case sentencing on Nov. 21, Julie chatted with Savannah Chrisley about how she hasn't received support from several friends amid her legal drama on the Nov. 29 episode of her daughter's Unlocked podcast. Found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion in June, Todd and Julie were sentenced last week to serve 12 and seven years in prison, respectively.

"I've watched you struggle with certain people that haven't reached out to you, people that you've known for years, either since you were a child or 20 years," Savannah told her mom during the new episode. "To not reach out is pretty s---ty."

Giving those friends the benefit of the doubt, Julie stated that some simply "don't know what to say" or might have felt "awkward" about the whole situation. Regardless, she claims she would act the opposite if the shoe was on the other foot.