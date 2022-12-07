See All the Couples Turning 2022 People's Choice Awards Into the Ultimate Date Night

The best choice for a date night? The 2022 People's Choice Awards, of course!
Love was in the air on Dec. 6, when stars and their significant others descended upon the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., for the annual awards show celebrating the best and brightest in pop culture—as chosen by the fans. (See all the red carpet arrivals here.)
Bachelor Nation star Nick Viall was in rosy company as he walked the red carpet with girlfriend Natalie Joy. The two, who have been dating since 2020, looked positively loved up and shared a sweet kiss while posing for photographers.
Meanwhile, Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa were total #CoupleGoals, holding each other close as they made their way inside. The Selling Sunset star and the Flip or Flop host are expecting their first child together—and Heather Rae wasn't shy about showing off her growing up baby bump, rocking a sheer gown adorned with crystals by David Koma.
Hosted by Kenan Thompson for the second year in a row, the 2022 PCAs features 40 categories spanning across film, television and music. In addition to Ryan Reynolds receiving The People's Icon Award, the ceremony will also honor Lizzo with The People's Champion Award and country legend Shania Twain with The Music Icon Award.
Who else was spotted on the red carpet? Keep scrolling to see all the celeb couples making PCAs their date night.
