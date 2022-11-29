Return to Point Place With the First Look at That '90s Show

Watch : Streaming Guide Fall 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More

Get ready to hang out down the street, because That '90s Show has a premiere date.

Netflix announced Nov. 29 that the That '70s Show spinoff is returning to the Formans' iconic basement in the new year: January 19, to be exact. The new series brings viewers back to Point Place, Wis., only this time it's 1995 and its Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), daughter of Eric and Donna (Topher Grace and Laura Prepon, respectively), now chilling in the basement during her summer vacation.

And, as Netflix's new teaser for That '90s Show teased, the year may be different, but not much else has changed at Kitty and Red Forman's home. Case in point: Age has not softened the crotchety Red (Kurtwood Smith), as he instructs his granddaughter about her friends, "If they go in my room, my foot goes in their ass."

Meanwhile, Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) is as welcoming as ever. "See you soon," Kitty says to Leia's pals while handing out brownies. "Don't be a stranger."