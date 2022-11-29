Jennifer Lawrence Takes a Style Cue From Audrey Hepburn With Modern Breakfast at Tiffany's Look

Watch : Brian Tyree Henry INTIMIDATED to Meet Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence's little black dress will make you look up.

The Hunger Games star oozed Old Hollywood glamour at the 2022 Gotham Awards on Nov. 28, seemingly channeling Audrey Hepburn's iconic Breakfast at Tiffany's evening gown—but with a modern twist.

For the awards ceremony—held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City—J-Law looked both regal and radiant as ever in a tea-length dress by Christian Dior, which featured a scoop neckline, a structured bodice that cinched her waist and voluminous skirt that fanned out.

She accessorized the effortlessly chic design with black pointed-toe Manolo Blahnik pumps and a thick diamond choker, which was reminiscent of the massive necklace Audrey wore with her black Givenchy gown in the 1961 film.

Of course, Jennifer added her own spin to the classic look by topping it off with a bold red lip. However, she kept the rest of her glam simple, opting for loose beachy waves and natural-looking makeup.