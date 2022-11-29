Will Smith Recalls 9-Year-Old Nephew’s Reaction to Chris Rock Oscars Slap

Will Smith is reflecting on how his extended family reacted to his Oscars incident.
The King Richard star recently looked back on the now-infamous March 2022 event, sharing with Trevor Noah how his 9-year-old nephew—who had stayed up late to watch his uncle win his Best Actor award—reacted upon watching the moment he slapped Chris Rock on stage earlier this year.
"We came home, and he had stayed up late to see his Uncle Will," Will said in an Nov. 28 episode of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. "We're sitting in my kitchen, and he's on my lap and he's holding the Oscar. And he's just like, 'Why did you hit that man Uncle Will?'"
He went on to further recount the events of what he referred to as a "horrific night."
"You know, there's many nuances and, and complexities to it," the Men in Black actor explained, "but at the end of the day, I just lost it."
Will broke his social media silence in July when he shared a video of himself addressing questions from fans on the Oscars ceremony as well as issuing another public apology to Chris.
He also took the moment to share a message with Daily Show viewers on what he's learned since the incident and ensuing fallout.
"I guess what I would say is, you just never know what somebody's going through," Will noted. "In the audience right now, you are sitting next to strangers, and somebody's mother died last week. Somebody's child is sick. Somebody just lost their job. Somebody just found out their spouse cheated."
And as he stated, there was a lot more going on behind the scenes that led to Will taking the stage.
"There's all these things, and they're strangers, and you just don't know what is going on with people. And I was going through something that night," he said. "Not that that justifies my behavior at all. You are asking, 'what did I learn?' And it is that we just got to be nice to each other, man. You know? It's hard."