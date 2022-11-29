Gabrielle Union's Roman Goddess-Inspired Dress Is a Work of Art

All hail Gabrielle Union, who slayed the red carpet at the 2022 Gotham Awards in New York City in a divine dress that featured an image of a Roman god on the front.

When it comes to head-turning fashion, Gabrielle Union is going to bring it on.

While attending the 2022 Gotham Awards on Nov. 28 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, the actress looked divine in a velvet Fendi gown that was worthy of being displayed in a museum.

Wearing a sleeveless midnight black dress that featured a ruched turtleneck collar and a stunning portrait of a Roman goddess, Gabrielle certainly reigned supreme on the red carpet. Plus, the couture creation was pulled from the brand's spring/summer 2022 runway.

Of course, that wasn't the Bad Boys II star's only noteworthy style moment. She completed her look with pieces from Tiffany & Co., including accessorizing her elegant updo with layers of metallic gold bangles from the jeweler.

There's no denying Gabrielle's ensemble commanded the room at the star-studded event, which also featured Julianne Moore, Lupita Nyong'o, Jennifer Lawrence and many others. And she even upped the ante after the Gotham Awards, shining bright in a glitzy gold trench coat that she paired with sparkly silver boots.

"Ferrero Rocher cosplay," she captioned her Nov. 29 Instagram, poking fun at her glimmering gold getup and comparing it to the chocolate candy.

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Gabrielle wasn't the only star to make a swoon-worthy appearance at the Gotham Awards. Keep scrolling to see all of the fabulous and fierce fashion from the ceremony.

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
Gabrielle Union

In Fendi and wearing Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Julianne Moore

In Carolina Herrera.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Michelle Williams

In Valentino.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Lupita Nyong’o

In Prada and wearing De Beers jewelry.

Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images
Busy Philipps and Aubrey Plaza
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Brian Tyree Henry
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Tommy Dorfman
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Joel Kim Booster
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Minha Kim

In Christian Dior.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Jonathan Majors
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Melanie Lynskey
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Tomás Matos

In Moschino.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Maggie Gyllenhaal

In Armani Privé and wearing Cartier jewelry.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Danai Gurira
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute
Jennifer Lawrence

In Christian Dior.

