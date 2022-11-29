Christina Haack Sets the Record Straight on Why She's Not Posting Her and Ant Anstead's Son Hudson Online

Watch : Christina Haack SLAMS Ex Ant Anstead's "Manipulation Tactics"

Christina Haack is sticking to her mom's intuition.

After celebrating Thanksgiving, the HGTV star took to Instagram and shared new family photos with her husband Josh Hall. While followers could see the faces of her two children, Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, her youngest child's face was covered by an emoji.

According to Christina, her 3-year-old son Hudson, who she shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead, won't be shown on social media in the near future.

"This will be the last time I talk about this…Since there is so much confusion and false info about Hudson's photos," she wrote on Instagram Stories Nov. 28. "People on here telling me, ‘She was never told she couldn't post'…ummm correct…I never said that!"

"I was NOT told I could no longer post Hudson…I was NOT told anything by a judge because I was never in front of a judge," Christina continued. "I CHOSE and choose to not post Hudson because I was exhausted over Instagram being used as a tool against me. This has nothing to do with ads, people need to wrap their heads around the fact that none of this actually has to do with advertisements."