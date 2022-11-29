Christina Haack Sets the Record Straight on Why She's Not Posting Her and Ant Anstead's Son Hudson Online

Christina Haack is sticking to her mom's intuition.
After celebrating Thanksgiving, the HGTV star took to Instagram and shared new family photos with her husband Josh Allen. While followers could see the faces of her two children, Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, her youngest child's face was covered by an emoji.
According to Christina, her 3-year-old son Hudson, who she shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead, won't be shown on social media in the near future.
"This will be the last time I talk about this…Since there is so much confusion and false info about Hudson's photos," she wrote on Instagram Stories Nov. 28. "People on here telling me, ‘She was never told she couldn't post'…ummm correct…I never said that!"
"I was NOT told I could no longer post Hudson…I was NOT told anything by a judge because I was never in front of a judge," Christina continued. "I CHOSE and choose to not post Hudson because I was exhausted over Instagram being used as a tool against me. This has nothing to do with ads, people need to wrap their heads around the fact that none of this actually has to do with advertisements."
While Hudson is still seen on Christina's feed thanks to past posts like a family photo on the Fourth of July, the former Flip or Flop star said she has had a change of heart in what she chooses to share online.
"This is about CONTROL," she wrote. "There are many things that I was no longer ok with. Instagram was being used as a tool against me to judge the kind of mom I was and I was sick of it. Every photo I posted of Hudson on my story or main page was being screen shot and picked apart. So that is why I am choosing not to post Hudson. Now the ‘know it alls' can go back to his page please. Thank you."
Back in September, Ant claimed in court documents that his ex-wife "has already exploited Hudson in numerous paid promotions on social media."
"It is my goal to ensure that Hudson is allowed a childhood that is joyful, healthy and natural, with as few stresses as possible," he wrote in court documents. "This should be prioritized above creating commercial opportunity and content."
Christina would defend her parenting in a court filing obtained by E! News on Sept. 27. "The allegation that I am ‘exploiting' our son is truly offensive and simply untrue," she said in court documents. "I have never exploited our son Hudson."
E! News has reached out to Ant's team for comment on Christina's latest post and hasn't heard back.
Putting aside any drama, Christina hopes to showcase another part of her life in a new HGTV show titled Christina in the Country.
Premiering Jan. 12, 2023, the show will follow the real estate expert as she expands her design business from Southern California to Tennessee.
"I have fallen in love with Tennessee and it truly has become our home away from home," she wrote on Instagram. "We are enjoying all the perks of country living—the friendly people, clean air, nature and clear night sky. Having the opportunity to grow my design business both here and in California is a dream come true."