Meghan Markle Reveals the Juicy Reason She Stopped Watching The Real Housewives

Meghan Markle is a certified Real Housewives fan…at least she used to be.

The Duchess of Sussex chatted all things Real Housewives with executive producer Andy Cohen on the Nov. 29 season finale of her podcast Archetypes, including what led to her decision to stop tuning in to the Bravo reality TV franchise.

"I stopped watching the Housewives when my life had its own level of drama, that I stopped craving…" Meghan confessed, to which Andy finished by adding, "Other people's."

Although she's no longer the Bravoholic she once was, the former Suits star still looks back on the franchise with fondness, stating, "I get why it was such a huge, huge part of pop culture."

"Almost every one of my friends still watches it, and I go, 'Why are you watching that? There's so much drama,'" Meghan continued. "And it's because it's entertainment. It's entertaining to them, and it's also, I think it's so familiar because it's been on for so long."