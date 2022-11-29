Meghan Markle Reveals the Juicy Reason She Stopped Watching The Real Housewives

Meghan Markle is a certified Real Housewives fan…at least she used to be.
The Duchess of Sussex chatted all things Real Housewives with executive producer Andy Cohen on the Nov. 29 season finale of her podcast Archetypes, including what led to her decision to stop tuning in to the Bravo reality TV franchise.
"I stopped watching the Housewives when my life had its own level of drama, that I stopped craving…" Meghan confessed, to which Andy finished by adding, "Other people's."
Although she's no longer the Bravoholic she once was, the former Suits star still looks back on the franchise with fondness, stating, "I get why it was such a huge, huge part of pop culture."
"Almost every one of my friends still watches it, and I go, 'Why are you watching that? There's so much drama,'" Meghan continued. "And it's because it's entertainment. It's entertaining to them, and it's also, I think it's so familiar because it's been on for so long."
Andy expanded on her statement by noting that people use the shows as an outlet to "judge other people's behaviors in a guilt-free way without feeling bad about it," saying, "It's like an excuse to gossip about friends who aren't really our friends."
On the podcast, Meghan also admitted to trying to book an appearance on Watch What Happens Live years ago. And not having the now-wife of Prince Harry on his late-night talk show is what Andy considers to be "the biggest blunder" in the series' 13-year history.
"And now, I can't even do my pitch to try to get you on Watch What Happens Live," Andy joked, "because you just own me, completely."
And with Meghan booked and busy with projects—including her and Harry's upcoming Netflix docuseries—she likely won't be sitting down on the WWHL couch anytime soon. But as she told Andy during the episode, "Now you're here with me, which is amazing."
