Meghan Markle Reveals the Juicy Reason She Stopped Watching The Real Housewives

Having once been a big fan of Bravo's The Real Housewives franchise, Meghan Markle told Andy Cohen why she stopped tuning in on her podcast Archetypes. Find out the reason.

By Paige Strout Nov 29, 2022 7:06 PMTags
TVReality TVPodcastReal HousewivesBravoRoyalsCelebritiesAndy CohenMeghan MarkleEntertainmentNBCU
Watch: Meghan Markle Reveals Why She Quit Deal or No Deal

Meghan Markle is a certified Real Housewives fan…at least she used to be.

The Duchess of Sussex chatted all things Real Housewives with executive producer Andy Cohen on the Nov. 29 season finale of her podcast Archetypes, including what led to her decision to stop tuning in to the Bravo reality TV franchise.

"I stopped watching the Housewives when my life had its own level of drama, that I stopped craving…" Meghan confessed, to which Andy finished by adding, "Other people's."

Although she's no longer the Bravoholic she once was, the former Suits star still looks back on the franchise with fondness, stating, "I get why it was such a huge, huge part of pop culture."

"Almost every one of my friends still watches it, and I go, 'Why are you watching that? There's so much drama,'" Meghan continued. "And it's because it's entertainment. It's entertaining to them, and it's also, I think it's so familiar because it's been on for so long."

photos
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attend 2022 One Young World Summit in U.K.

Andy expanded on her statement by noting that people use the shows as an outlet to "judge other people's behaviors in a guilt-free way without feeling bad about it," saying, "It's like an excuse to gossip about friends who aren't really our friends."

On the podcast, Meghan also admitted to trying to book an appearance on Watch What Happens Live years ago. And not having the now-wife of Prince Harry on his late-night talk show is what Andy considers to be "the biggest blunder" in the series' 13-year history.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

"And now, I can't even do my pitch to try to get you on Watch What Happens Live," Andy joked, "because you just own me, completely."

And with Meghan booked and busy with projects—including her and Harry's upcoming Netflix docuseries—she likely won't be sitting down on the WWHL couch anytime soon. But as she told Andy during the episode, "Now you're here with me, which is amazing."

Catch up on your favorite Real Housewives shows streaming now on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Shares New Glimpse of Her and Travis Scott's Baby Boy

2

HGTV's Christina Haack Shares Why She's Not Posting Son Hudson Online

3

Hailey Bieber Suffering From Ovarian Cyst “the Size of an Apple”

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Shares New Glimpse of Her and Travis Scott's Baby Boy

2

HGTV's Christina Haack Shares Why She's Not Posting Son Hudson Online

3

Hailey Bieber Suffering From Ovarian Cyst “the Size of an Apple”

4

Jessie James Decker Defends Her Kids' Abs After Criticism

5

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Welcome Baby No. 2