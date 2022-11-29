Kate Spade Surprise 24-Hour Flash Sale: Score a $359 Tote Bag for $79, a $697 Purse Trio for $189 & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Here's some good news to start your day off with— the Kate Spade Surprise deal of the day is way too good to be missed, and we've rounded up some of the best products from the 24-hour sale to save you some shopping time.

For a limited time, you can score some seriously trendy and versatile pieces for as low as $45, along with amazing bundle deals when you use codes 'MAKEITTWO' and 'MAKEITTHREE' wherever applicable. Plus, with any purchase over $175, you can get a free packable tote, while supplies last.

Keep scrolling to shop the Kate Spade Surprise deal of the day while you can!