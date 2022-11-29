See Ariana Grande's Wicked Sweet Selfie With Husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande is switching the positions on her recent Instagram posts.
The "God is a woman" singer, who has been in London shooting the movie adaptation of Wicked, took a break from highlighting her recent r.e.m. beauty launches to drop a series of snaps about her life lately, a pair of photos featuring husband Dalton Gomez.
In Ariana's Nov. 29 post, she shared two new pics of the real estate agent including a selfie of herself and Dalton smiling and one solo pic of the 27-year-old while out to eat.
Other photos included in Ariana's carousel featured mirror selfies, a video of Jennifer Coolidge dressed as Wicked's Glinda the Good from the film Single All the Way, and a clip of the Grammy Winner in the recording studio.
The "Thank U, Next" singer's post comes two month after Dalton was photographed visiting Ariana while on the Wicked set in London, where she'll be playing the role of Glinda, opposite Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, in the pair of Jon M. Chu films.
In the Sept. 28 outing, Ariana and Dalton were seen in coordinated looks, with them both wearing pink face masks and dark brown clothing.
Ariana first revealed she was taking on the iconic witch in a Nov. 2021 photo of her Zoom call with her co-star and the director on Instagram, writing, "Thank goodness."
She also shared a pic of flowers Cynthia sent her, alongside a note that read, "'Pink goes good with green.' Congratulations Miss A, the part was made for you, I look forward to sharing this musical journey with you."
Earlier this year, the "Sweetener" singer reflected on her audition process, explaining her excitement to bring the character to life.
"I started hearing murmurs about a Wicked audition coming soon, so I went into full preparation mode, while I was also shooting The Voice," she said in a May 12 video on the r.e.m. beauty's YouTube account. "So, I was shooting and then doing lessons every day because I just wanted to be prepared for when the call came. I had no idea when it was coming, but I was just like, ‘I want to be ready to go in.'"
And while Ariana might have gotten the part, she knows her work isn't done just yet.
"I know that I know the material like the back of my hand, but I still have so much to learn, and I want to be in prime condition, so I went pretty hard getting ready," she added. "And now, thank God, the most incredible gift of my entire life is this role that I've adored since I [was] ten years old and that is going to have every piece of me."