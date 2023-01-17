Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley Begin Prison Sentence in Tax Fraud Case

Watch : Todd & Julie Chrisley SENTENCED in Tax Fraud Case

Todd and Julie Chrisley are facing the start of their respective convictions.



After the Chrisley Knows Best stars were sentenced to multiple years in federal prison for tax fraud, both Todd and Julie reported to their respective prison locations on Jan. 17 to begin serving their time, E! News has learned.

Todd has reported to Federal Correctional Institution (FPI) Pensacola in Florida, while Julie began her sentence at a different federal prison in Lexington, Kentucky.

Following the couple's federal indictment in August 2019, both Todd and Julie pleaded not guilty to 12 counts, including wire fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud. However, in June, the pair were found guilty by an Atlanta federal jury on all counts. Five months later, Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars, with Julie sentenced to serve seven.

"Over the course of a decade, the defendants defrauded banks out of tens of millions of dollars while evading payment of their federal income taxes," U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan told E! News in a Nov. 21 statement. "Their lengthy sentences reflect the magnitude of their criminal scheme and should serve as a warning to others tempted to exploit our nation's community banking system for unlawful personal gain."