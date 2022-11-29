Clarence Gilyard Jr., Die Hard and Top Gun Actor, Dead at 66

Though the actor was well known for his impressive career, as UNLV theatre professor Nate Bynum noted, the pride Gilyard had for his position as a teacher was endless.

"Some may find it surprising to know that Clarence valued his appointment as a university professor as highly, maybe higher, then his illustrious career as a TV star," Bynum said. "It was a major goal for him. He loved his UNLV family and, in particular, the students he instructed in his classroom. Gone too soon."

His cause of death has not been confirmed at this time.