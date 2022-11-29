Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and More Stars Honor Virgil Abloh on Anniversary of His Death

Virgil Abloh's loved ones are honoring his legacy.
On Nov. 28, one year after the fashion designer passed away following a private two-year battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, Gigi Hadid remembered her friend with a series of throwback photos, calling him "our angel" in one Instagram post.
"It's bittersweet…the forever honor & joy of having known a true hero, but also the pain of just a year without you!!" she wrote in another. "You left a us a lifetime of inspiration, just by being yourself…We love and miss you so much. Virgil Forever & ever."
Hailey Bieber also looked back at some of her memories with Virgil, including when the Off-White founder designed a lace gown and veil for her 2019 wedding to Justin Bieber.
"4ever and always," she wrote alongside a picture of her walking arm in arm with Virgil in her dress. "We all miss you everyday Virg. LLV."
They weren't the only ones to pay tribute. Serena Williams did too.
"It's been a year and I still can't put into words the sorrow that I feel," the tennis star captioned her post. "Your touch on the world will live on forever and I couldn't be more grateful to have witnessed it and had the chance to collaborate with you. I still miss you all the time. Forever and ever @virgilabloh."
In addition, Karlie Kloss noted she was "missing you a little extra today" and Off-White shared an old video of Virgil.
"Virgil, you showed us all what we could be," the company wrote on Instagram. "You never cared of hierarchies or titles, you treated us all with respect and love and empowered us to think and act with confidence and to be unafraid to dare. You made us feel seen and heard. You made us a family. You created room for others and were so generous with the one thing you didn't have: your time. A true leader, mentor and inspiration. We miss you everyday."
Off-White promised to "keep dreaming" and to support Surf Ghana, an organization Virgil championed during his lifetime. "With love, forever," the brand concluded. "Your team."