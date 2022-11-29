Celeb Trainer Eric Fleishman Dead at 53: James Maslow, Jay Cutler, Michelle Branch and More Pay Tribute

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Hollywood is mourning the loss of a powerhouse trainer.



Eric Fleishman, a celebrity fitness coach who was also known as Eric the Trainer, died at his home in Glendale, Calif., on Nov. 24. He was 53 years old.

"We are heartbroken to share that Eric Phillip Fleishman passed away unexpectedly on the morning of November 24, 2022," a statement shared to his official Instagram page on Nov. 27 read. "His wife Alysia, son, parents, and close friends/family are deeply saddened by this event. Eric touched many lives for the better. He was a beacon of light, hope, and love."

The statement noted that details of Fleishman's upcoming memorial service are forthcoming, adding, "This loss is devastating, and we appreciate your thoughts and prayers."

In addition to his training career, according to his website, Fleishman owned a fitness consulting business and was also a contributor and advisory board member to Muscle and Fitness magazine.