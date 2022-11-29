This Exfoliating and Hydrating Lotion Is a Game-Changer for Smooth Skin

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Colder weather is here, and with a drop in temperature comes dryer skin. As someone who has experienced keratosis pilaris (dry, bumpy skin) my entire life, AmLactin has been a game-changing lotion for me, and my skin has never been smoother.
According to the brand, this lotion provides your skin with dual relief. It uses lactic acid to boost healthy skin renewal through gentle exfoliation while providing intense hydration. This product is even great for ingrown hairs, as it contains 12% lactic acid that will treat your body to gentle exfoliation. The best part? It's just $14 on Amazon.
Scroll below for the product that will relieve dry, itchy, sensitive skin this winter.
AmLactin Daily Moisturizing Lotion for Dry Skin – 7.9 oz Pump Bottle – 2-in-1 Exfoliator and Body Lotion with 12% Lactic Acid, Dermatologist-Recommended Moisturizer for Soft Smooth Skin
This $14 lotion will exfoliate and moisturize your skin all in one step. You're going to want to stock up on this game-changing product for smooth skin this winter. But you don't have to take our word for it. Scroll below to see what reviewers are saying.
Here's what reviewers are saying:
"I purchased this at the recommendation of my sister. Her dermatologist suggested it. I intended to only use on my body, but it made my skin so nice and soft I tried it on my face one night before bed. I was amazed at how smooth my face was the next morning!
Now I'm using it on my face every morning and every night! It smooths my wrinkles!
I've noticed a major improvement on my chest, as well! It's smoothing out the lines and the brown spots are diminishing! I highly recommend this product! Just remember to shake well before use. The scent is very mild."
"I put this on after showering religiously as it cured my KP and extreme ingrown hair issues. Never shave without putting this stuff on afterwards and if you have a a current ingrown hair springing up, put this on at night before bed. Amazing product. I also put it on my back after I shower for wrinkle prevention."
"I've struggled with hyperpigmentation all over my body my whole life and have tried all sorts of products and this so far has been the best to help lighten problem areas. I have dry sensitive skin and thankfully this product didn't have any burning sensation in sensitive areas (like scars caused my hyperpigmentation). Although it isn't a miracle worker, it has softened up my skin a lot and with constant use has also lightened it (works especially well on my under arms). It also works really well for my keratosis. Would be a 10/10 but the only place it works averagely is on my neck which sucks cause that is also a big problem area for me :/. Other than that this product is great for areas that are dry,flaky, or prone to hyperpigmentation."
"So i pretty much purchase this lotion to even out my skin and moisture for my feet. This lotion is very strong so I don't suggest using on your face at all ! Does a great job of cell turnover I use this in conjunction with my goat milk soap."
"I love this!! I've been using it every day since I bought it (about a month) and it's completely healed my stubborn KP! Nothing has worked (I was exfoliating regularly and continue to now) and I was so sad because I thought it would never go away. It's been YEARS. This really saved me!! Godsend."