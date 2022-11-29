This Exfoliating and Hydrating Lotion Is a Game-Changer for Smooth Skin

Here's what reviewers are saying:

"I purchased this at the recommendation of my sister. Her dermatologist suggested it. I intended to only use on my body, but it made my skin so nice and soft I tried it on my face one night before bed. I was amazed at how smooth my face was the next morning!

Now I'm using it on my face every morning and every night! It smooths my wrinkles!

I've noticed a major improvement on my chest, as well! It's smoothing out the lines and the brown spots are diminishing! I highly recommend this product! Just remember to shake well before use. The scent is very mild."

"I put this on after showering religiously as it cured my KP and extreme ingrown hair issues. Never shave without putting this stuff on afterwards and if you have a a current ingrown hair springing up, put this on at night before bed. Amazing product. I also put it on my back after I shower for wrinkle prevention."

"I've struggled with hyperpigmentation all over my body my whole life and have tried all sorts of products and this so far has been the best to help lighten problem areas. I have dry sensitive skin and thankfully this product didn't have any burning sensation in sensitive areas (like scars caused my hyperpigmentation). Although it isn't a miracle worker, it has softened up my skin a lot and with constant use has also lightened it (works especially well on my under arms). It also works really well for my keratosis. Would be a 10/10 but the only place it works averagely is on my neck which sucks cause that is also a big problem area for me :/. Other than that this product is great for areas that are dry,flaky, or prone to hyperpigmentation."

"So i pretty much purchase this lotion to even out my skin and moisture for my feet. This lotion is very strong so I don't suggest using on your face at all ! Does a great job of cell turnover I use this in conjunction with my goat milk soap."

"I love this!! I've been using it every day since I bought it (about a month) and it's completely healed my stubborn KP! Nothing has worked (I was exfoliating regularly and continue to now) and I was so sad because I thought it would never go away. It's been YEARS. This really saved me!! Godsend."