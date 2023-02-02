Heather Rae El Moussa Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Tarek El Moussa

Watch : Tyler Henry Gives Christina Haack Comfort Amid Tarek El Moussa Divorce

Ring that Selling Sunset bell because this agent just closed the deal on expanding her family.

Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa officially welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on Jan. 31. They shared the news on Feb. 2 along with a photo of the little one in their arms.

"Our baby boy is here," the couple wrote on Instagram. "Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy."

Their son is their first child together, and baby No. 3 for Tarek, who shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with his ex-wife Christina Haack.

Prior to hitting this milestone, Tarek and Heather wed back in October 2021 during an outdoor ceremony near Santa Barbara, Calif. And since tying the knot, the couple have been open about their fertility journey—which came after a serious change of heart, thanks to love.

As Heather exclusively told E! News earlier this year, she learned she had a low egg count during her 20s. Flash forward years later, and Heather simply didn't have babies on the brain—that is, until she met the Flip or Flop star.