Heather Rae El Moussa Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Tarek El Moussa

Ring that Selling Sunset bell because this agent just closed the deal on expanding her family.
Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa officially welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on Jan. 31. They shared the news on Feb. 2 along with a photo of the little one in their arms.
"Our baby boy is here," the couple wrote on Instagram. "Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy."
Their son is their first child together, and baby No. 3 for Tarek, who shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with his ex-wife Christina Haack.
Prior to hitting this milestone, Tarek and Heather wed back in October 2021 during an outdoor ceremony near Santa Barbara, Calif. And since tying the knot, the couple have been open about their fertility journey—which came after a serious change of heart, thanks to love.
As Heather exclusively told E! News earlier this year, she learned she had a low egg count during her 20s. Flash forward years later, and Heather simply didn't have babies on the brain—that is, until she met the Flip or Flop star.
"Seeing Tarek with his kids really made me want a baby with him—because he is just such an incredible a father to them," she told E! News. "And, you know, I love watching them grow up in front of my eyes. I started thinking, 'Gosh, if I have this much love for them, how can I not have my own baby?'"
And Heather's stepchildren, who were partially responsible for her dream of having a child of her own, were by her side during her IVF journey to offer support. Eventually, they were also by her side to celebrate the news of her pregnancy.
So, how did Heather reveal the news to Tarek, Taylor and Brayden? Well, they didn't all find out at once. After Heather learned she was pregnant by taking a pregnancy test (and double confirmed it by taking two more tests), she packed up the sticks with a baby onesie and presented it to Tarek for a touching video.
Shortly after, it was time to tell the kids. As Tarek explained, they had it all planned out to tell Brayden and Taylor together, but things didn't go to plan.
"Heather had just told me about pregnancy and later that night we were tucking the kids into bed like we always do and Tay looked up at us and told us that if Heather gets pregnant she better be the first to know and she wants to know right away otherwise we're in biggggg trouble," Tarek wrote in a Sept. 19 Instagram post. "So Heather and I gave each other a look and told Tay that night."
Later on, they revealed the surprise to Brayden and other family members.
"We went up to the cabin where Heather grew up and told them all together," he added. "The emotions were real and for a while it was just our little secret as a family."
Now, the secret is out and their family is a little bigger.