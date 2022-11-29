Adele Has the Most Relatable Reaction to Seeing Shania Twain in Crowd of Her Las Vegas Concert

Watch : Adele Sets the Record Straight on How to Say Her Name

That does impress her much.

Last week, Adele kicked off her long-awaited Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, performing to an audience of 4,000 fans. But most recently, the "Easy On Me" singer had a fangirl moment of her own after finding out Shania Twain attended one of her concerts.

On Nov. 27, Adele took to her Instagram Story and shared a candid photo of herself performing with the country star watching her from the crowd, wearing a wide-brimmed cowboy hat.

"Thank god you had a hat on… I would have self combusted had I seen it was you," Adele, 34, captioned the snap. "I adore you, I can't believe you came to my show."

In response, Shania re-shared the Story and wrote, "Thank god we didn't make eye contact, all I can think of is the reaction of all those fans to @adele combusting halfway through the show," along with a laughing emoji.