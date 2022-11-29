Why Queen Consort Camilla Won't Have Any Ladies-in-Waiting

Watch : What's Next for King Charles III & Queen Consort Camilla?

Queen Consort Camilla is making some royal changes during her husband King Charles III's reign.

The 75-year-old has opted not to have ladies-in-waiting and will appoint six women as "Queen's Companions" instead, a spokesperson for the Buckingham Palace confirmed to NBC News.

In an effort to modernize the position, the role of "Queen's Companion" will be more informal compared to previous duties performed by ladies-in-waiting. This means the companions—a part of Camilla's core team in addition to her private secretary and deputy private secretary—will have less administrative responsibilities and attend fewer events with the Queen Consort than Queen Elizabeth II's ladies-in-waiting did with the late monarch.

The Palace spokesperson confirmed that the new group will be comprised of Camilla's longtime friends Sarah Troughton, Lady Katharine Brooke, Baroness Carlyn Chisholm, Lady Sarah Keswick, Fiona, the Marchioness of Lansdowne and Jane von Westenholz, whose daughter introduced Prince Harry to now-wife Meghan Markle.

As for Queen Elizabeth's former ladies-in-waiting, three women will remain part of the King's household as "Ladies of the House" and help His Majesty host events at Buckingham Palace, according to the spokesperson. Meanwhile, the other two ladies-in-waiting have chosen to retire from public life.