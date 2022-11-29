Get All of the Details About Scarlett Johansson’s First Major TV Role

Scarlett Johansson is going streaming.
The actress will star in the upcoming Prime Video series Just Cause, according to Deadline.
Based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name, the television adaptation will find the book's male protagonist, Miami newspaper editorial writer Matt Cowart, "undergoing a gender swap," according to the outlet, "with Johansson playing the series' female lead Madison 'Madi' Cowart, a struggling reporter for a Florida newspaper sent to cover the final days of an inmate on death row."
Other casting news has not yet been announced.
The project marks the first-ever major television role for the two-time Academy Award nominee. But as it turns out, Johansson and Just Cause go way back.
At the age of 10, Johansson appeared in a 1995 film adaptation of the novel starring Sean Connery, Ruby Dee, Laurence Fishburne, Kate Capshaw, Ed Harris and Blair Underwood.
In just her second film role ever, Johansson played Katie Armstrong, the daughter of Paul (Connery) and Laurie Armstrong (Capshaw). In the film, Paul Armstrong, a professor at Harvard, goes to Florida to investigate the murder conviction of Bobby Earl Ferguson (Underwood).
Johansson will also act as executive producer on the series with her production company These Pictures.
Most recently seen as the titular MCU superhero in 2021's Black Widow and heard as porcupine punk rock guitarist Ash in 2021's Sing 2, Johansson can next be seen in the 2023 Wes Anderson film Asteroid City, boasting an ensemble cast that also includes Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Bryan Cranston and Jeffrey Wright.
Her previous television credits include six episodes as a voice actor on Adult Swim's Robot Chicken and six hosting gigs on Saturday Night Live, where she first met now-husband Colin Jost.
E! News has reached out to Prime Video and to Johansson's rep for comment on the casting but hasn't heard back.