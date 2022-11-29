Get All of the Details About Scarlett Johansson’s First Major TV Role

Watch : Scarlett Johansson Opens Up About Naming Her Son Cosmo

Scarlett Johansson is going streaming.

The actress will star in the upcoming Prime Video series Just Cause, according to Deadline.

Based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name, the television adaptation will find the book's male protagonist, Miami newspaper editorial writer Matt Cowart, "undergoing a gender swap," according to the outlet, "with Johansson playing the series' female lead Madison 'Madi' Cowart, a struggling reporter for a Florida newspaper sent to cover the final days of an inmate on death row."

Other casting news has not yet been announced.

The project marks the first-ever major television role for the two-time Academy Award nominee. But as it turns out, Johansson and Just Cause go way back.

At the age of 10, Johansson appeared in a 1995 film adaptation of the novel starring Sean Connery, Ruby Dee, Laurence Fishburne, Kate Capshaw, Ed Harris and Blair Underwood.

In just her second film role ever, Johansson played Katie Armstrong, the daughter of Paul (Connery) and Laurie Armstrong (Capshaw). In the film, Paul Armstrong, a professor at Harvard, goes to Florida to investigate the murder conviction of Bobby Earl Ferguson (Underwood).