See Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Pack on the PDA During Barbados Outing

We have love on the brain after seeing Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's latest rendezvous.

The new parents were photographed while enjoying a night out in Bridgetown, Barbados, where they showed major PDA at the Imagine Weekend Climax Show at the Kensington Oval on Nov. 25.

For their outing, the Fenty Beauty founder wore a pink and red minidress with a lace detailing. She paired her outfit with red heels and a matching red and pink purse. The singer further accessorized with a beaded choker around her neck and colorful beads in her hair.

The rapper wore a black denim jacket and black shorts, pairing his outfit with white sneakers and a black cap.

Rihanna and A$AP's night out comes six months after they welcomed their son, who she called "the happiest baby" earlier this month.