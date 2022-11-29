Last Day to Shop the BaubleBar Black Friday Sale: Get a $44 Ring for $4 & More Can't- Miss Jewelry Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

All good things must come to an end, including this BaubleBar sitewide Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal.

For one more day, you can get 30% off BaubleBar jewelry sitewide when you use code BB30. Plus, all the iconic beaded Pisa Bracelets are currently only $10, and the Alidia Ring is $18. They're the perfect accessories to add to your wardrobe, or even gift to the fashionista in your life! To top it off, you can snag a $44 crystal-embellished ring for under $4, which is such a jaw-dropping find.

Keep scrolling to shop the very best jewelry from the BaubleBar Black Friday sale!