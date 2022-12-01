December Horoscopes Are Here: Keep It Simple, Sagittarius

Considering all the built-in chaos that December brings, it's a good idea to take it one day at a time this month. Celebrity tarot card reader Angie Banicki is here to guide you.

By Natalie Finn, Angie Banicki Dec 01, 2022 5:00 PM
FeaturesEntertainmenthoroscope
Welcome to your December taroscopes from Angie Banicki.

A modern mystic and explorer of the soul, Angie has become Hollywood's go-to tarot card reader, providing divine guidance and unique life-mapping skills for the celebrity set. Along the way, she's opened the minds of even the biggest skeptics with her refreshing, down-to-earth perspective on energy and spirituality.

Angie's signature taroscopes address the mind, body and spirit. Her method (incorporating tarot cards, astrology, channeling and music) goes beyond traditional horoscopes to offer heightened awareness and guidance—both cosmic and practical— for each sign.

So, crank up the songs in your tailored playlist and you'll hear the message you need and wisdom you didn't even realize you were waiting for.

Angie's insight is intended to help inform your thoughts and actions as much as you see fit, so feel free to put aside whatever doesn't call to you. But take notice of what you connect with, embrace what inspires you and let it help guide you along the way. And definitely don't forget to have fun.

Read on for your December taroscope...

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 19)

Influence: Seven of Cups

Music: "SpottieOttieDopaliscious" by Outkast, "Star" by Allah-Las 

Choose simplicity now, Sag. It may seem that there are masked performers trying to trick you, trying to pull you one way or another. But deep down, you know which is YOUR way. The answer to all questions now is simplicity: One day at a time. Do not complicate matters where there is no need to complicate. Explore possibility but in no rush to choose or be coerced into what doesn't feel right. Now is the time to lean into partners. Let them provide the stability you most crave. Let them help remind you to choose simplicity.

What brings you peace? Whatever it is, do that. Read poetry. Go for a walk. Climb a mountain. Go listen to Outkast and let yourself be lulled into the simple.

Final thought: "There is no pleasure in having nothing to do; the fun is having lots to do and not doing it." —Andrew Jackson

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Capricorn (Dec. 20-Jan. 19)

Influence: The Hermit

Music: "The 30th" by Billie Eilish, "Feeling Good" by Michael Bublé, "Old Time Rock & Roll" by Bob Seger

Cap, there may be some pain to release so you can feel fully alive. Have you been hiding behind anger? A deep healing wants to come through after being masked by all that explosive energy, so it's time to stop fighting yourself. Love will be waiting once you really feel your way out of that old pain. Go listen to Billie, have a good cry, and then go after what feels good!

No shame. No doubts. No worries. No dullness. Only aliveness. It's time to feel more alive.

Final thought: "Life is one big road with lots of signs. So when you riding through the ruts, don't complicate your mind. Flee from hate, mischief and jealousy. Don't bury your thoughts, put your vision to reality. Wake Up and Live!" —Bob Marley

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Influence: The Moon

Music: "I Want It All" by Queen, "Gold Dust Woman" by Fleetwood Mac

You've been feeling it all, Aquarius, like you've got some past-life, karmic s--t happening and nothing's ever going to be the same. And you are experiencing an enormous shift. Some of you may glimpse or re-experience past lives, while others may just notice patterns—which can now be let go of so that life can happen with greater ease and grace.

You may just look into the lives of others and know more deeply why they came into your life. Your knowing is ancient, so trust your instincts and use this knowledge for good.

Final thought: "Look up at the stars and not down at your feet. Try to make sense of what you see and wonder about what makes the universe exist. Be curious."  —Stephen Hawking

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Influence: Temperance

Music: "Human Nature" by Michael Jackson, "I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever)" by Stevie Wonder  

There is a magical, mystical union happening for you now, Pisces, so trust the process. This is a powerful time for understanding dualities and why we attract what we are meant to. You might be thinking, But why? And yes, that is part of the process, too.

You are understanding your depths, seeing your truths with more clarity by seeing opposites. Can you play with the "Whys?" happening now in your life? Laugh at the "Whys?" Be curious to understand more of the "Whys?" And then, trust in the process. You are being guided now. You don't have to ask the questions or find the answers. You just have to wait and all will be revealed—and make more sense as life continues.  

Final thought: "You can't connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backwards. So you have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future. You have to trust in something—your gut, destiny, life, karma, whatever. This approach has never let me down, and it has made all the difference in my life."  —Steve Jobs

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Aries (March 21-April 19)

Influence: Ace of Wands

Music: "Better Days" by NEIKID

The ancient ones are whispering sweet inspiration in your ears, Aries. Let them lead you. You inner voice is on fire with ideas and who knows what you might come up with? So not only are you on a creative high, you are also deeply connected to your personal soul truths. Meaning, only you know.

You can trust your heart more than ever. Follow those truths. Follow your heart, not anyone else's—yours. You know what you need most now, so do that.

Final thought: "Every intentional act is a magical act." —Richard Rudd

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Influence: Justice

Music: "El Pajaro 2017" by Antoine Clamaran, "Stay" by The Kid LAROI

Think back five years: What was happening? What were you learning? How were you growing? Give yourself some credit for how far you've come. Now notice what may be coming up for you again, where more growth is in order. What will you do? What will you do differently this time? The sky is the limit. You are the becoming a stronger version of you. Notice how easy it can be:  Less work, more rest, less ambition yet more success. Yes, this is the energy working for you now, Taurus. 

Any contract negotiations happening now, go with the flow and try not to push too hard. And if a contract is closing, allow what wants to disperse.

Final thought: "Laugh and the world laughs with you, snore and you sleep alone." —Anthony Burgess

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Influence: Page of Pentacles

Music: "SNAP" by Rosa Linn, "Always Been You" by Jessie Murphy, "You Don't Know" by Leon Bridges

Your homework for December, Gemini, is to make extraordinary moments out of the ordinary. Take something in your routine and live it with bravado. Find those moments where you can make a Disney movie out of regular life and live in this magic. 

There is also an emphasis on learning this month. Perhaps life has been teaching you an important lesson, or maybe it's more literal and you've found a new topic you're raring to learn more about. Either way, learning is the key for you, and you don't have to force it: Intrigue will rope you in like a cowboy with a lasso.

Final thought: "My report card always said, 'Jim finishes first and then disrupts the other students.'" —Jim Carrey

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Influence: Nine of Wands

Music: "Something" by The Beatles, "Rhythm of the Night" by DeBarge, "Major Tom - Coming Home" by Peter Schilling

Cancer, rub your hands together for 30 seconds and feel the heat between them. Your work this month is to remember your power. You are in the process of healing, so give that the time and energy needed before you're ready to heal others. But there's no need to hide anymore. Accept your wound so you can heal it at the root. This is part of your awakening, and you will be entering 2023 knowing you can never go back. You have awakened. You've come to know your heart in a whole new way. 

If you have a BioMat or do energy work, this is the month to take your practice up a notch.

Final thought: "You know that place between sleep and awake, that place where you still remember dreaming? That's where I'll always love you. That's where I'll be waiting."  —James V. Hart, Hook

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Influence: Ten of Cups

Music: "I Don't Know What I Can Save You From" by Kings of Convenience, "The Plan" by Teddy Swims, "Used To" by Lila Drew

All I can see is red, Leo, the kind of red that feels full of passion. You're swirling with it. There is an energy in you that's ready to burst through—so what do you want to spark? What needs a kickstart? Start with feeling all the love of your family, your friends, your creations. Look at how much you have to be grateful for. Bask in the joy of what you've already got, then take that energy of gratitude and let it strike like lightning at what you want to add to your life.

Final Thought: "Keep your eyes on the stars, and your feet on the ground." —Teddy Roosevelt

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Influence: The Magician

Music: "Power in the Darkness" by Tom Robinson Band, "Wait & Hope" by J.B. Boone

You have a choice this month, Virgo: Will you cling to the past and everything it represented, holding on with all your might to what was and try to recreate it now? Or will you own the power of where you are now and the possibility of what you can make of your new world? You know your soul is yearning for more. There is something important across the shores for you—perhaps a trip you are taking this month or one you are about to take that you know has the potential to change everything. If you don't know about a trip, one is probably going to show up very soon and your work is to say yes. The answers are coming, too. Nothing is practical and your Virgo mind may be having trouble with that, but trust in the magic.

Final thought: "Love is our true destiny. We do not find the meaning of life by ourselves alone—we find it with another." —Thomas Merton

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Influence: King of Cups

Music: "I Don't Want to Be" by Gavin DeGraw, "Inner Light" by Elderbrook

Full love and full compassion for self is the goal here, Libra. That starts with not wanting to be anything other than YOU, then loving that self. Then, actually feeling compassion for everything you have been, are and will be. And then watch how your world transforms. 

This month you can see your relationships shift just by doing the above. Nothing to think about, nothing to choose—just being and loving self. Your inner light will then attract everything that is right for your full loving self (or repel what is wrong). Try it for one day and I know you'll want to keep it for the month. 

Final thought: "I think of a hero as someone who understands the degree of responsibility that comes with his freedom." —Bob Dylan

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Influence: Two of Wands

Music: "The Order of Death" by Public Image Ltd., "First Class" by Jack Harlow

What you want is what you get. Think possibilities. Think bigger. Keep yourself open. This is what you want. This is what you get. This month's full moon is really showing you what you've let go of over the last month, the last year, your ancestor's century. You have cleared a path so you can actually call in possibility like never before. Spend some time in reflection this moon and welcome the clarity that it wants to show you. Any of the recent havoc or chaos is shifting and turning into abundance, offers, ideas, unlimited potential. This is what you want. This is what you get.

Final thought: "The only people for me are the mad ones, the ones who are mad to live, mad to talk, mad to be saved, desirous of everything at the same time, the ones who never yawn or say a commonplace thing, but burn, burn, burn, like fabulous yellow roman candles exploding like spiders across the stars." —Jack Kerouac, On the Road

