December Horoscopes Are Here: Keep It Simple, Sagittarius

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Influence: Temperance

Music: "Human Nature" by Michael Jackson, "I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever)" by Stevie Wonder

There is a magical, mystical union happening for you now, Pisces, so trust the process. This is a powerful time for understanding dualities and why we attract what we are meant to. You might be thinking, But why? And yes, that is part of the process, too.

You are understanding your depths, seeing your truths with more clarity by seeing opposites. Can you play with the "Whys?" happening now in your life? Laugh at the "Whys?" Be curious to understand more of the "Whys?" And then, trust in the process. You are being guided now. You don't have to ask the questions or find the answers. You just have to wait and all will be revealed—and make more sense as life continues.

Final thought: "You can't connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backwards. So you have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future. You have to trust in something—your gut, destiny, life, karma, whatever. This approach has never let me down, and it has made all the difference in my life." —Steve Jobs