Proof Jessie James Decker Isn't Afraid to Clap Back at Her Critics

Jessie James Decker has always been one to flip her hair at her critics. As the singer shut down Internet trolls commenting on her kids' athletic bodies, relive some of her most epic clapbacks.

Online trolls should have known better than to mess with Jessie James Decker.

Case in point: Her latest clapback. After sharing a photo of her three kids—daughter Vivianne, 8, and sons Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 4—posing on the beach in their swimsuits Nov. 26, the country music star didn't hold back as she responded to criticism over their bodies. When several Instagram users made remarks about her children's abs, Jessie wrote back in the comments section, "It's a sad world we live in today when having healthy fit kids who are super active, play sports, build muscle naturally is 'weird.'"

She added in a separate comment, "From one mother to another. Please don't call my children's appearance strange just because they don't look the way you think they should. It's unkind."

But the "Should Have Known Better" singer didn't stop there, going on to call out "bonkers" allegations over her parenting in another post on Nov. 28

"When I posted the pix of our vacation and included the kids being silly flexing on the beach on our thanksgiving trip I had NO clue it would get the reaction it did," she wrote. "But Being accused of photoshopping abs on my kids (I can't help but laugh) or … the polar opposite over 'overtraining. our kids makes me realize how bizarre our world has gotten regarding the body and what's normal and what's not."

Slamming comments calling her family "weird," Jessie—who shares her kids with husband and former NFL player Eric Decker—continued, "Let's not pick and choose what we normalize regarding bodies and be accepting of all people and children. If we wanna do 'better' then do better. I'm proud of my children and encourage them to live their dreams."

This was not the first time Jessie has brushed off her critics. As someone who released a song all about flipping her hair at haters, keep scrolling to revisit some of her most epic clapbacks.

Instagram
Proud of Her Body

After vacationing with Eric Decker in Cabo San Lucas, Jessie James Decker faced speculation that she may have had plastic surgery. So did she? Heck no! "What did she have done?!?" someone wrote. Jessie replied, "yeah I'm wondering the same thing." 

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Post Cautiously

During a 2017 interview with E! News, Jessie James Decker admitted that she's careful what she posts when it involves her children. 

"I'll never post a picture of my kids in their car seats anymore because I'll get schooled on how I'm not doing it correctly or it turns into this argument," she shared. "I'm not going to post pictures of them in the backseat eating their snacks. It's not worth it anymore—you ruined it!"

Courtesy of Hallmark
No Shame in Feeding

In 2018, Jessie James Decker received a variety of feedback when she posted a photo of herself breastfeeding her child. 

"I definitely don't understand the whole weirdness around breastfeeding," she told Health magazine. "It's probably one of the oldest things we've been doing from the beginning of time. It's the most natural thing. We're mammals. We breastfeed. I'm not weird about pulling a boob out to breastfeed my baby because it is natural. They are there to feed my children. That's it. So we should all not be so sensitive about it."

Instagram
Relax, It's Just Underpants

When Jessie James Decker shared an Instagram photo in her underwear in April 2020, one fan asked if she walked around like that with her children nearby. The singer replied, "Yes. No different than a swim suit. I teach my children the body is beautiful [heart emoji] nothing to be ashamed of."

Instagram
Bubble Babe

Back in December 2020, Jessie James Decker posted an Instagram in the bathtub where she was covered in bubbles. When one user commented that it was "TMI," the fashion designer couldn't stay quiet. "I can't imagine what's on your computer history," Jessie wrote. "Hopefully nothing as risqué and repulsive as my bubble bath gown."

Jason Davis/Getty Images for Billboard Magazine
The "Crazies" of Instagram

After going down a "rabbit hole" on Instagram, Jessie James Decker had an a-ha moment with her haters.

"You don't even follow me but you are watching my stuff and hitting me up and you're like really paying attention. I think that's weird," she shared on Instagram Stories. "And then, it made me just realize that and come to the conclusion that they just love me. But they hate me too. They hate to love me, love to hate me. It's a very unhealthy relationship they have with me, but it is what it is."

Instagram
Protecting Her Brood

Jessie James Decker didn't hold back in November 2022, when Instagram users called her criticized her children's athletic bodies. "It's a sad world we live in today when having healthy fit kids who are super active, play sports, build muscle naturally is 'weird," she wrote, adding in another post, "From one mother to another. Please don't call my children's appearance strange just because they don't look the way you think they should."

The country music star added, "It's unkind."

