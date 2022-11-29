Proof Jessie James Decker Isn't Afraid to Clap Back at Her Critics

Watch : Jessie James Decker Defends Her Kids' Abs After Online Criticism

Online trolls should have known better than to mess with Jessie James Decker.

Case in point: Her latest clapback. After sharing a photo of her three kids—daughter Vivianne, 8, and sons Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 4—posing on the beach in their swimsuits Nov. 26, the country music star didn't hold back as she responded to criticism over their bodies. When several Instagram users made remarks about her children's abs, Jessie wrote back in the comments section, "It's a sad world we live in today when having healthy fit kids who are super active, play sports, build muscle naturally is 'weird.'"

She added in a separate comment, "From one mother to another. Please don't call my children's appearance strange just because they don't look the way you think they should. It's unkind."

But the "Should Have Known Better" singer didn't stop there, going on to call out "bonkers" allegations over her parenting in another post on Nov. 28.