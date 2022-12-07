Shania Twain’s Recreated Leopard Look With Pink Hair Impresses Much at 2022 People’s Choice Awards

Watch : Shania Twain Named Music Icon at 2022 People's Choice Awards

Let's go, girls, Shania Twain has arrived at the 2022 People's Choice Awards red carpet.

The "I'm Gonna Getcha Good" singer unveiled a beauty transformation by showing off her new pink hairstyle. She also wore a custom made dress by Rodarte showcasing all of the elements of major moments in her career, along with a leopard headpiece, for the event, which is airing on NBC at 6 p.m. PT.

The country superstar is also set to receive The Music Icon Award—in honor of her four-decade career and impact on the music industry—during the Dec. 6 ceremony. The 57-year-old will also take the stage to perform a medley of her biggest hits including her newly released song "Waking Up Dreaming" which will be featured on her forthcoming sixth album Queen of Me, which debuts Feb. 3, 2023.

And Shania's got a way, as tonight marks the five-time Grammy-winner's return to the People's Choice Awards stage for the first time since her 2005 win for Favorite Country Female Singer.

Shania shared her excitement in being honored during the ceremony in a statement to E! News and thanked her fans for their support throughout the years.

"I'm so incredibly honored to be named Music Icon," she said. "I have some of the greatest fans in the world. They have supported me since the early days, and it's their love and passion that keeps me going."