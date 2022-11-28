Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Reacts to That Season Finale Twist

Watch : Wednesday SPOILERS: Jenna Ortega REACTS to Finale Twist

The cast of Wednesday enjoyed that juicy finale just as much as the rest of us.

In the final episode of the Netflix drama's first season, Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) kicks Nevermore Academy teacher Marilyn Thornhill (Christina Ricci) in the head after she is stung by a swarm of bees released by Wednesday's friend Eugene (Moosa Mostafa).

And for Jenna, the moment represented cathartic conclusion to her character's journey so far.

"It was really wonderful seeing relations come to a close," Jenna exclusively told E! News, "just getting to the to the root of her relationships. Wednesday is very cold and closed off in the beginning and the way that she's always been. That emotional aspect was the most satisfying, or most rewarding, for me about the final episode when I read the script."

In the show's penultimate episode, Wednesday's love interest Tyler (Hunter Doohan) was revealed to be the mysterious and monstrous Hyde. As if things weren't bad enough for our titular goth heroine, the mystery deepened in the finale, when it was discovered that the Hyde was under the control of Thornhill, who was actually a woman named Laurel Gates.

