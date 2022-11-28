Keke Palmer Reacts to Being in Whoopi Goldberg's Sister Act 3 Dream Cast

Keke Palmer is ready to bless the screen with Whoopi Goldberg.
With Sister Act 3 officially in the works at Disney+, Whoopi revealed last month that she would love to have stars like Keke, Lizzo and Nicki Minaj star alongside her in the sequel film. And Keke couldn't be happier with the Oscar winner's casting wish list.
"I'm loving it," the Nope star exclusively shared on the Nov. 28 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11:30 p.m.). "First of all, I love Lizzo, and I love Nicki. So, if me, Lizzo and Nicki are in Sister Act 3, I'm in the theaters. Okay? I'm in the theaters and I'm showing up to work on time because that sounds like a fun cast."
In 2020, Disney announced that a third installment in the musical comedy franchise was in development for the streaming service, with Whoopi set to return as Deloris Van Cartier/Sister Mary Clarence and executive produce with Tyler Perry.
While official Sister Act 3 casting announcements have yet to be made, fans can see Keke show off her comedic chops as the host of Saturday Night Live on Dec. 3. As for how the 29-year-old—who recently partnered with Doritos Dips—reacted to getting the SNL call, she said, "I was stunned."
Hosting the late-night sketch show has been a goal for the actress, especially after seeing her fellow Nickelodeon alum Kenan Thompson make his debut on the hit NBC series.
"As I grew up and started to understand the history of SNL and how it really created a pathway for comedians to create their own I.P. and to be able to transform into these different characters—from Eddie Murphy to Adam Sandler to Jimmy Fallon," she continued, "I just kind of was always like, 'Man, I would love to be a part of that conversation.'"
Catch Keke's Saturday Night Live hosting debut this Saturday, Dec. 3 at 11:30 p.m. on NBC.
