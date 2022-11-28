Keke Palmer Reacts to Being in Whoopi Goldberg's Sister Act 3 Dream Cast

Watch : Keke Palmer Talks Sister Act 3 With Lizzo & Nicki Minaj

Keke Palmer is ready to bless the screen with Whoopi Goldberg.

With Sister Act 3 officially in the works at Disney+, Whoopi revealed last month that she would love to have stars like Keke, Lizzo and Nicki Minaj star alongside her in the sequel film. And Keke couldn't be happier with the Oscar winner's casting wish list.

"I'm loving it," the Nope star exclusively shared on the Nov. 28 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11:30 p.m.). "First of all, I love Lizzo, and I love Nicki. So, if me, Lizzo and Nicki are in Sister Act 3, I'm in the theaters. Okay? I'm in the theaters and I'm showing up to work on time because that sounds like a fun cast."

In 2020, Disney announced that a third installment in the musical comedy franchise was in development for the streaming service, with Whoopi set to return as Deloris Van Cartier/Sister Mary Clarence and executive produce with Tyler Perry.