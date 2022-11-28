Real Estate Mentor and Author Justin Giles Shares His Success Secret That Even Stars Follow

Real Estate Mentor, Business Coach, Book Author and TV Show Producer

Justin Giles is a seasoned real estate investor with over 17 years of experience in the industry who wears many hats. He was there when the real estate bloomed in 2006 and weathered the 2008 collapse. Besides being at the top of the real estate industry as an investor for almost two decades, Giles is a mentor and book author who teaches others how to achieve success in life and business.

From students like full-time truck drivers to high-performance athletes and basketball stars, everyone is looking to grab a piece of advice that Giles is offering through Real Estate Gurus, his non-profit, the Top Fund Project, and his two books.

Among his coaching success stories are Olympians and professional athletes. But to Justin Giles, every mentee is equally important as his goal is to transfer as much knowledge and experience to anyone who comes asking.

"I have over 500 people that I mentor. Many end up quitting their jobs. Most of my mentees are now making crazy amounts of money in the real estate business. Some of them are rich sports stars, but my strategy works on any scale," he says. "You don't have to have a million dollars in the bank to make it work. Something that I learned by getting through the 2008 financial crisis."

On top of that, Giles will soon be releasing a TV show called The Money Play, which will feature entrepreneurs that come from different walks of life who will share their success stories and teach people how to make money.

"It's a brand-new show where we're teaching people how to make money," he explains. "We will have entrepreneurs who will share their experience and strategies. And every episode will have a takeaway on how you can create a business using the strategy that the entrepreneur on the show was talking about."

But what about Giles? What is his success secret? As he reveals, it was the fiery baptism of the 2008 economic collapse that tried and tested every ounce of his knowledge, strength, patience, and willpower.

Still, he persisted through all downs and capitalized on the industry's ups, thanks to his willingness to put in the hard work. And while he points out that the more you work, the more it pays off works like a charm in most situations, there is an exception to this rule. And in real estate, the exception is property renovation.