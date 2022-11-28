Go Inside Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome's Tropical Honeymoon

Even werewolves enjoy some RnR.
Newlyweds Taylor Lautner and Taylor Lautner, er Tay Dome, are enjoying a luxurious tropical honeymoon at the Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita in Mexico's Rivera Maya.
The couple set off on their holiday after tying the knot under a canopy in front of about 90 family and friends at Epoch Estate Wines on Nov. 11 in Paso Robles, Calif. Now, the newlyweds are offering their fans another glimpse into their ultra private, lush honeymoon with a series of three photos for E! News.
In photos, Lautner, 30, and Dome, 25, are seen on a sunset, seaside dinner at the resort's restaurant the Rock, which is perched on a cliff above the Pacific.
Toasting the camera, the bride—a registered nurse—wore a long sundress with an unbuttoned white shirt over it. Meanwhile, the groom kept it classic but casual in a short sleeved, collared black shirt and matching pants.
And the intimate sunset dinner for two was fit for the self-proclaimed foodies who paid painstaking detail to the meal they served their guests at their wedding. The couple served a farm to table meal of salad, pasta with cashew cream, fish or beef and wine pairings.
"We're big foodies — and winos!" Dome told People. "We just wanted the day to feel celebratory, no pressure or anxiety," Lautner added. "Everybody there meant so much to us and we wanted all of them to be part of the day."
Later, the embracing lovebirds were photographed standing on a cliff overlooking the ocean as the sun set behind them.
They also shared a shot with Lautner on the beach with the ocean behind him while he drank out of a coconut.
Indeed, the Taylor Lautners are enjoying their time together—and what's to come.
"We already share one name," he told Kelly Clarkson during an August appearance on her show. "We're literally going to be the same person."