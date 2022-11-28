Go Inside Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome's Tropical Honeymoon

Watch : Taylor Lautner Is Engaged to Longtime GF Tay Dome

Even werewolves enjoy some RnR.

Newlyweds Taylor Lautner and Taylor Lautner, er Tay Dome, are enjoying a luxurious tropical honeymoon at the Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita in Mexico's Rivera Maya.

The couple set off on their holiday after tying the knot under a canopy in front of about 90 family and friends at Epoch Estate Wines on Nov. 11 in Paso Robles, Calif. Now, the newlyweds are offering their fans another glimpse into their ultra private, lush honeymoon with a series of three photos for E! News.

In photos, Lautner, 30, and Dome, 25, are seen on a sunset, seaside dinner at the resort's restaurant the Rock, which is perched on a cliff above the Pacific.

Toasting the camera, the bride—a registered nurse—wore a long sundress with an unbuttoned white shirt over it. Meanwhile, the groom kept it classic but casual in a short sleeved, collared black shirt and matching pants.