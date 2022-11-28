Go Inside Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome's Tropical Honeymoon

Even werewolves enjoy some RnR.
Newlyweds Taylor Lautner and Taylor Lautner, er Tay Dome, are enjoying a luxurious tropical honeymoon at the Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita in Mexico's Rivera Maya.
The couple set off on their holiday after tying the knot under a canopy in front of about 90 family and friends at Epoch Estate Wines on Nov. 11 in Paso Robles, Calif. Now, the newlyweds are offering their fans another glimpse into their ultra private, lush honeymoon with a series of three photos for E! News.
In photos, Lautner, 30, and Dome, 25, are seen on a sunset, seaside dinner at one of the resort's signature dining experiences perched on a cliff above the Pacific.
Toasting the camera, the bride—a registered nurse—wore a long sundress with an unbuttoned white shirt over it. Meanwhile, the groom kept it classic but casual in a short sleeved, collared black shirt and matching pants.
And the intimate sunset dinner for two was tailor made for the self-proclaimed foodies. The couple booked A Journey for Two experience at the resort's Apuane Spa for their intimate dinner.
Lautner enjoyed grilled Angus beef tenderloin potato gratin, roasted carrots, green pepper & merlot sauce, while Dome had brown butter roasted spiny lobster tail, white truffle scented cauliflower risotto, crispy kale and citrus brown butter. The newlyweds then shared a dessert of salted caramel and chocolate mousse
Later, the embracing lovebirds were photographed standing on a cliff overlooking the ocean as the sun set behind them.
They also shared a shot with Lautner on the beach with the ocean behind him while he drank out of a coconut.
Indeed, the Taylor Lautners are enjoying their time together—and what's to come.
"We already share one name," he told Kelly Clarkson during an August appearance on her show. "We're literally going to be the same person."