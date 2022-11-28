How the Selling the OC Cast Has Rallied Around Tyler Stanaland Following Brittany Snow Split

The Oppenheim Group is sold on helping Tyler Stanaland through his breakup.
Tyler's Selling the OC co-star and boss Jason Oppenheim confirmed to E! News that his coworkers have been nothing but supportive following his split from wife Brittany Snow.
"We're a family in the Newport Beach office," he exclusively told E! News, "and I think that many of us have come to support Tyler."
As Jason put it, Tyler is "a very likeable person and a great professional" who is "very well liked in the office," and so he's receiving "a ton of support."
However, it isn't certain that all of this office comradery will play out on Selling the OC season two, which hasn't been officially confirmed by Netflix yet, as Jason shared that they haven't started filming a new installment.
Jason, who recently partnered with the 1060 app, quipped, "I'll let Netflix make that determination."
Tyler and Brittany announced their split in September after more than two years of marriage in a joint statement posted to their respective Instagram accounts.
"This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another," the former couple shared. "We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."
The duo continued, "We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."
Prior to their separation, Tyler told E! News at the Netflix Open House in June that he and Brittany have "different" worlds. "What she does is very different," Tyler said of being on reality TV versus Brittany's acting career. "I think what we're doing is actually giving you a look into our real lives."
Yet, as season one of Selling the OC revealed, Tyler's real life featured some unexpected drama after coworker Kayla Cardona tried to kiss him during an outing with other Oppenheim Group realtors. On an August episode of the Reality TV with Kate Casey podcast, Tyler noted that he tried to downplay the situation "out of respect for [Kayla]."
"I am just kind of trying to minimize it," he explained at the time, "and brush past it so that there isn't drama."
He did confirm that he "set some hard lines and some boundaries" with Kayla following the incident.
Season one of Selling the OC is available to stream on Netflix.