Everything That Happened in the Kardashian-Jenner Universe in 2022

Khloe Kardashian Welcomes A Baby Boy with Tristan Thompson

Right as the year tipped off, Tristan Thompson ended weeks of paternity speculation Jan. 3 by confirming that he was the father of a baby boy with Maralee Nichols, issuing a public apology to Khloe Kardashian for the "heartache and humiliation I have caused you." The exes—who share daughter True Thompson 4, and a baby boy—were expecting their son via surrogate at the time, which viewers saw during season two of the Hulu series The Kardashians. Khloe shared her surrogacy news to sister Kim Kardashian at the same time the paternity suit from the Bulls player made headlines.

During the Sept. 22 episode Khloe clarified the timeline of the surrogacy, revealing that the embryo transfer occurred days before Thanksgiving and she found about "Tristan's situation the first week of December."

"It's just so close, I wouldn't want anyone to think I did this after the fact," she said on camera. "Why would I wanna have a baby with someone who's having a baby with somebody else?"

And that was just January. Try to keep up as we reflect back on a year's worth of Kardashian news.