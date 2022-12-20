Everything That Happened in the Kardashian-Jenner Universe in 2022

Babies and weddings and BDE, oh my! The Kardashian-Jenner family had quite the year. We’re doing the lord (Disick)’s work and breaking down the biggest moments from 2022.

The Kardashian-Jenner's made the most headlines during 2022. Bible.

Okay, so we didn't actually count them all up, but with so many members in the iconic reality TV family, news is bound to be made. And it's a hashtag fact that Kris Jenner and her crew had quite the wild year. So, before we enter the new year E!'s rewinding back to make sure everyone is up to date on everything from Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcoming a son together, to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's very public divorce.

Right as the year tipped off, Tristan Thompson ended weeks of paternity speculation Jan. 3 by confirming that he was the father of a baby boy with Maralee Nichols, issuing a public apology to Khloe Kardashian for the "heartache and humiliation I have caused you." The exes—who share daughter True Thompson 4, and a baby boy—were expecting their son via surrogate at the time, which viewers saw during season two of the Hulu series The Kardashians. Khloe shared her surrogacy news to sister Kim Kardashian at the same time the paternity suit from the Bulls player made headlines. 

 

 

Keep reading to get caught up on all things Kardashians before we hit 2023.

Khloe Kardashian Welcomes A Baby Boy with Tristan Thompson

Right as the year tipped off, Tristan Thompson ended weeks of paternity speculation Jan. 3 by confirming that he was the father of a baby boy with Maralee Nichols, issuing a public apology to Khloe Kardashian for the "heartache and humiliation I have caused you." The exes—who share daughter True Thompson 4, and a baby boy—were expecting their son via surrogate at the time, which viewers saw during season two of the Hulu series The Kardashians. Khloe shared her surrogacy news to sister Kim Kardashian at the same time the paternity suit from the Bulls player made headlines. 

During the Sept. 22 episode Khloe clarified the timeline of the surrogacy, revealing that the embryo transfer occurred days before Thanksgiving and she found about "Tristan's situation the first week of December."

"It's just so close, I wouldn't want anyone to think I did this after the fact," she said on camera. "Why would I wanna have a baby with someone who's having a baby with somebody else?"

And that was just January. Try to keep up as we reflect back on a year's worth of Kardashian news.

Instagram
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Add a Son to the Mix

No matter the circumstances, babies are a blessing in the Kardashian family. And before Khloe had her son, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott who are also parents to Stormi Webster, 4, welcomed their second child in February. Their son later made headlines for his name—or lack their of. Though they initially named their little guy Wolf Webster, a month later the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared on Instagram that they just weren't wild about the moniker.

"We just really didn't feel like it was him," Kylie admitted. "Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

 

 

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Take on The Met

Fast-forward to May and it was the KarJenners that seemed ubiquitous, with six members turning up for the iconic, Vogue-hosted Met Gala May 2.

Matriarch Kris Jenner channeled her inner Jackie-O while daughter Kendall Jenner rocked bleached eyebrows and a dramatic black ball gown and Kylie paid homage to the late Off-White designer Virgil Abloh in a long, ruffled skirt, wedding veil and a backwards white baseball cap.

Kourtney Kardashian and then fiancée Travis Barker went together with the Lemme founder wearing a custom, cummerbund corset having her look serve as the deconstructed version of the Blink-182 drummer who donned a black pleated skirt over black pants.

Khloe graced the Met Gala red carpet for the first time ever looking like a golden goddess but it was Kim Kardashian who drew the most attention for dieting her way into the iconic Bob Mackie gown Marilyn Monroe wore to sing "Happy Birthday" to former President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

Ellen von Unwerth
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Make it Official

And May only got sweeter for the family as Kravis (that would be Kourtney and Travis for those who haven't, ahem, kept up) tied the knot in not one, but two, weddings. Three if you're being generous. Because just hours after the Las Vegas-based Grammys in April, the Poosh founder and musician walked down the aisle in an impromptu Sin City ceremony, One Love Wedding Chapel owner Marty Frierson confirmed to E! News. Technically it wasn't legal as the duo didn't have time to get a marriage license, but practice makes perfect. One month later they legally got married at a court house in Santa Barbara Calif. with Travis's dad and Kourtney's grandmother Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell as witnesses.

Days later, the couple exchanged vows for a third time in a lavish outdoor ceremony in the village of Portofino in Italy in front of loved ones including their blended family—Kourtney's children with Scott Disick, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, and Travis' kids with Shanna MoaklerLandon, 19, Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 22. 

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
For Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Give a Major Update to their Romance

Along with weddings came breakups as Kim relationship with former Saturday Night Live star Pete fizzled out after nine months in August. Sources close to the couple exclusively told E! News that while the pair has "a lot of love and respect for each other," they found that the long distance dynamic and their demanding schedules "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship." 

However, Kim isn't the only sister to enter her single girl era as Kendall and Devin Booker also called it quits. A source told E! News at the time of their October split that, "it was due to their busy schedules."

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Kim Kardashian Takes on a New Career

The SKIMS founder added runway model to her resume in September when she made a special appearance at Dolce & Gabbana's spring/summer 2023 show during Milan Fashion Week to showcase a collaboration with the brand.

Along with the new collection the reality star unveiled a matching advertising campaign titled "Ciao Kim," featuring Kim wearing a black lace dress surrounded by paparazzi. At the time the company called Kim the "ultimate muse."

Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Try for a Baby

Kourtney Kardashian got candid on her in-vitro fertilization journey with husband Travis Barker earlier this year.

"It really took a toll on my health and mentally," the reality star explained during the Oct.4 interview episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "The hormones. The medication. You have to get put to sleep every time. I know it's for so many people but it's just not for me."

However, she and her husband haven't given up hope that they'll be keeping up with another little one some day.

"I got to a place where I just felt exactly like how timing is everything with me and Travis," the Keeping Up With the Kardashian's alum explained. "So, I feel like if it's truly meant to be it will happen."

She added, "We are for now, done with IVF. We say prayers and hope that god blesses us with a baby."

Mike Pont/FilmMagic
All Of The Lights Are On Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Divorce

Among the better reasons Kanye West was in the news this year: The end of his two year court battle with ex-wife Kim.

According to the court document obtained by E! News on Nov. 29, the parents to North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, Psalm, 3, have reached a settlement, agreeing on joint legal custody of their four kids and while neither will pay spousal support, the "Bound 2" rapper will shell out $200,000 per month in child support to his ex-wife.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian Speaks Out On Balenciaga Drama

And wrapping up the year, Kim hopped on the 'gram to denounce Balenciaga's holiday ad campaign involving children—a brand the star has frequently collaborated with over the year. Balenciaga's ad campaign, which debuted Nov. 22, came under fire for featuring what appeared to be BDSM-inspired teddy bears in photos with children.

"I have been quiet the past few days, not because I haven't been shocked and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened," she wrote on Instagram Stories Nov. 27. "As a mother of four, I have been shaken by those disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and anything against it should have no place in our society-period."

‘Tis the season for some over the top celebrations, though, and soon we'll all be glued to the family's ‘grams for a different reason, living for every moment of their iconic Christmas Eve bash. And with three sisters heading into the new year single all eyes are on who the members of this trio may date next.

