Holiday Gifts for College Students: Reusable Eye Patches, Mini Fridges, Nintendo Switch & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

What to get the college student in your life during the holiday season? That's the eternal question. From TikTok trends to modern must-haves, it can be difficult to keep up with Gen Z. The rules are so different, now! Coffee comes in pods! That's got to get around dorm rules and regs, right?

And not to mention, all any student will ever really ask for is cash. But there are some things cash can't buy, and those are gifts that they never saw coming.

Shower shoes? Boring. A neon sign for the dorm, a brand-new blanket that didn't come from home, and a mini fridge for drinks? Now we're talking.

Also, being totally honest: At the end of the day, being away from home can be a challenge for students and their parents. To make it easier on everyone (including gift-givers like yourself!), we've compiled these 4.0-worthy gifts for college kids to enjoy, semester after semester.