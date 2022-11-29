This The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Sneak Peek Is All Too Relatable for Parents

Watch : Emilio Esteves Dishes on Original "The Mighty Ducks": E! News Rewind

This dad is looking for a game changing strategy.

In this exclusive sneak peek of the Nov. 30 episode of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Coach Colin Cole (Josh Duhamel) is searching for answers on how to "be a dad at a game" and is turning to Alex (Lauren Graham) for the answers. The clip starts off with Colin admitting, "I don't know how to be a dad at a game and I need your help."

Visibly confused about the request, the protective mother responds with, "You want me to walk you through how to be a dad at a game?"

Realizing this a real request, she first quips, "That easy, first you wear khakis."

Jokes aside, Alex advises Colin, who admittedly owns zero khakis, "It's ok. Dads wear whatever, you know? They just throw something on. It's better if it looks like someone just threw up on you. What do you have like that?"

The former NHL player puts on a sweatshirt seeking approval, but Alex isn't at all impressed, declaring "That's not going to work."