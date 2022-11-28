Paris Hilton Celebrates 16th Anniversary of “Holy Trinity” Photo With Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spears

Watch : Paris Hilton's Best Boss Moments Are NEXT LEVEL

Paris Hilton is reminiscing on one of the mid-aughts' most iconic photos.

The Simple Life star commemorated the 16th anniversary of the paparazzi snap featuring herself, Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan in her car—with the heiress behind the wheel—outside the Beverly Hills Hotel.

In a Nov. 28 tweet, Paris posted the 2006 photo, writing, "16 years ago this happened and the 'Holy Trinity' was born. #Sliving @BritneySpears @LindsayLohan."

Followers chimed in on the fun with one user saying, "Changed my life," and another commenting, "Love it and love the picture. I remember that."

Paris' latest comments on the infamous photo comes one year after she shared the backstory on an 2021 episode of her iHeartRadio podcast This Is Paris in 2021.

"That was a night that Britney and I went out, and we were at the Beverly Hills Hotel, at our friend's party, and we decided to leave to go home," she explained to her co-host Hunter March. "We were walking to the car and all of as suddenly got swarmed by a tons of paparazzi."