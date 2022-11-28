Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Prove They’re Still Going Strong With Malibu Outing

Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend Maxx Morondo shared a casual brunch on Nov. 27 after celebrating the "Party in the U.S.A." singer's 30th birthday over the weekend. See the cute snap below.

By Amy Lamare Nov 28, 2022 8:58 PMTags
Miley CyrusLiam HemsworthCouplesCelebritiesPete Davidson
We can't stop, we won't stop talking about Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando's romance

The "Party in the U.S.A" singer and her rocker boyfriend had a rare outing over the weekend, enjoying brunch at Le Cafe de la Plage in Malibu on Nov. 27.

Miley, who carried a to-go bag and coffee from the restaurant, wore a large denim button down over a white t-shirt with multicolored pants. She finished her look off with a messy updo, sunglasses and open toed shoes. 

Meanwhile, the Liily's drummer wore his hair in his signature messy mop with a striped button down open over a white t-shirt and blue pants. He completed his look with sunglasses and Adidas athletic shoes. 

The outing comes just after both Miley and Maxx celebrated their birthdays, with Miley turning 30 on Nov. 23 and Maxx celebrating his 24th birthday on Nov. 16. And after a year together, their romance is showing no signs of slowing down.

"Miley and Maxx are still going strong and their relationship is very serious," a source close to the Hannah Montana alum told E! News in October. "They have been together for about a year now and Miley is really happy. Everyone in her family loves them together and thinks they mesh really well."

Miley Cyrus and Boyfriend Maxx Morando Share Steamy Kiss

The pair started dating in late 2021 after meeting through mutual friends. At the time, a source told E!, "They are both artistic and creative, so they bond over being musicians." 

And Miley, who split from husband Liam Hemsworth in 2019, is determined to keep their relationship low-key. "She wanted to take a step back from a crazy work schedule recently," the source continued. "She's in a good place."

 

RMBI / BACKGRID

In fact, he was in Miami to support her while she hosted last year's Miley's New Year's Eve Party for NBC in 2021 alongside Pete Davidson.

"He was backstage with Miley and Pete at the New Year's Eve rehearsals and taping having a good time with them," the source added, "They were are all super friendly with one another and seemed to have a great night."

