TikTok's "I'm Cold" Makeup Trend Is Winter Glam Perfection

Watch : Celebrity Beauty Brands: Rihanna, Selena Gomez & More

Get ready to sleigh your makeup with TikTok's latest trend.

While the video-sharing platform has blessed users with the dotted makeup hack, the "vampire skin" effect and many others, there's a new buzz-worthy beauty style taking over: The "I'm Cold" makeup look.

The hashtag for the viral TikTok trend has amassed almost 80 million views (and counting), and it's a glamorous take on the natural flush your skin gets when you're outside in the wintertime. Think rose-colored cheeks, a Rudolph-red nose and brightened skin, especially in the eye area.

So how can you achieve the "I'm Cold" makeup trend this holiday season? It's quite simple, as it's all about the blush. No makeup skills are necessary!

In many of the videos, TikTokers added an extra pop of pink to their skin by enhancing the facial areas that turn slightly red when it's icy outside, like the aforementioned cheeks, nose and, in some tutorials, their chin and lip area. In fact, you can use the "W" Blush trick to create a similar effect.