14 Creepy, Kooky, Mysterious & Ooky Wednesday Gifts for Fans of the Addams Family

From Nevermore Academy backpacks to platform loafers, these finds are essential for channeling Wednesday Addams energy.

By Ella Chakarian May 17, 2023 6:30 PMTags
It's no secret that the Addams Family Netflix spin-off series, Wednesday, has won over the hearts of basically everybody. If you're itching to watch the second season of Wednesday, this gift guide has everything you and your Wednesday-obsessed friends need to hold tight until the season two release date.

While you won't find the taxidermy kit Wednesday's parents gifted her for her sixteenth birthday in this roundup, you will find lookalikes for Wednesday's go-to platform loafers, Enid-inspired press-on nails that would probably make Wednesday cringe, Morticia's perfectly pigmented purple lip shade and your very own snood

Read on for this mysteriously good Wednesday-inspired gift guide— the only warning label required is that some spoilers lie ahead!

Wednesday Nevermore Crest Crew Fleece

Sport this Nevermore Academy-inspired crew neck sweater at all times. You'll feel like one of Nevermore's own in no time.

$35
Netflix Shop

Wednesday Addams Stickers

Adorn your water bottles, laptop and phone cases and more with these Wednesday Addams-inspired stickers from Etsy. The designs are seriously too cute to pass up.

$12
Etsy

Wednesday Prefer Spooky Hoodie

Dynamic duo Wednesday and Thing make an appearance on this hoodie, so you know you have to have it. The only spooky thing about this hoodie is how comfortable it is.

$40
Netflix Shop

Wednesday Ophelia Hall Stained Glass Window Libbey with Bamboo Lid and Straw

Sip your coffees, teas and more from this adorable Wednesday-inspired glass that comes with a bamboo lid and glass straw. The design is inspired by Enid's and Wednesday's very contrasting tastes in color.

$26
$22
Etsy

Wednesday Nevermore Academy Mini Backpack

Channel major Wednesday energy with this Nevermore Academy mini backpack. The bag is the perfect size for all your essentials, and it'll pair perfectly with your wardrobe, especially if your style is anything like Wednesday's.

$50
Hot Topic

Dr. Martens Women's Molly Fashion Boot

Nothing screams Wednesday Addams quite like a pair of black platform boots. For the Wednesday enthusiast and fashionista, this pair of Doc Martens currently on sale on Amazon are a good option. If you'd like a dupe for the Prada loafers that Wednesday is sporting throughout the series, check out this black lace-up pair from ASOS for $50.

$210
$132
Amazon

Matte Lipstick in Diva

Morticia is seen consistently wearing a pigmented, dark lipstick, and this matte lipstick from MAC is pretty dead-on. The reddish-burgundy shade will have you feeling like the Addams matriarch herself. Or, if you prefer Principal Weems' iconic red lip, check out this bright red shade instead.

$22
MAC Cosmetics

Arteza Drawing Set

There was nothing quite as impressive or eerie as Xavier's art shed. If you know someone with the same artistic knack, and hopefully less Hyde nightmares, as Xavier, gift them this professional drawing set.

$35
Amazon

ASOS DESIGN All Over Disc Sequin Mini Dress With Multi Layered Detail In Blue

Bianca Barclay's Rave'N dance dress was seriously show-stopping. The blue sequined number from ASOS is unfortunately currently out of stock, but you can get this all-over disc sequin dress for a similar show-stopping vibe.

$225
ASOS

American Apparel Unisex Stripe Knee-High Sock

For the exact knee-high socks that Wednesday is sporting with her platform Naked Wolfe sneakers, snag these American Apparel knee-high socks from Amazon for $12.

$12
Amazon

YUNZII ACTTO B305 Wireless Typewriter Keyboard

We might be past the age of the typewriter, but if you want a bit of Wednesday-inspired nostalgia at your office desk, snag this typewriter keyboard that is compatible with iOS, Windows, Android and more. This keyboard is a vintage fit for your tablet.

$55
$52
Amazon

NEOSAN Womens Thick Ribbed Knit Winter Infinity Circle Loop Scarf

We don't all have a nifty Enid in our lives, but you can get your own snood from Amazon! This black loop scarf is a close look to the one Enid gifted Wednesday, and it's practical, versatile and warm enough to wear for those chillier nights.

$19
Amazon

Glamnetic Press On Nails - Sprinkles | Rainbow French Tip Nails

Enid Sinclair's claw game is unmatched. Quite the antithesis to Wednesday, her playful and colorful looks are always a treat, especially her multicolored long nails. These Glamnetic press-on nails are the right amount of playful and wearable.

$15
Amazon

Hamster Warmies - Cozy Plush Heatable Lavender Scented Stuffed Animal

This plush weighted and microwavable hamster Warmie made a guest appearance in some Wednesday show promo. One Amazon review shares, "This is the cutest hamster! I started to order something else, but am so glad I got him! Can't wait to gift it to a granddaughter."

$24
$22
Amazon

