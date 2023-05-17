14 Creepy, Kooky, Mysterious & Ooky Wednesday Gifts for Fans of the Addams Family

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It's no secret that the Addams Family Netflix spin-off series, Wednesday, has won over the hearts of basically everybody. If you're itching to watch the second season of Wednesday, this gift guide has everything you and your Wednesday-obsessed friends need to hold tight until the season two release date.

While you won't find the taxidermy kit Wednesday's parents gifted her for her sixteenth birthday in this roundup, you will find lookalikes for Wednesday's go-to platform loafers, Enid-inspired press-on nails that would probably make Wednesday cringe, Morticia's perfectly pigmented purple lip shade and your very own snood!

Read on for this mysteriously good Wednesday-inspired gift guide— the only warning label required is that some spoilers lie ahead!