Minka Kelly and Imagine Dragons Singer Dan Reynolds Confirm Romance With PDA Outing

First things first, Minka Kelly and Dan Reynold's relationship is heating up.

The Friday Night Lights alum and Imagine Dragons frontman were all smiles while being photographed holding hands while on a walk in Los Angeles over the weekend. The pair kept in casual with Minka wearing a blue tank top, black leggings and a sun hat and Dan donning a white t-shirt, black shorts and matching vans.

The picture comes days after Minka and Dan first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted on a dinner date at Cafe Stella in Los Angeles on Nov. 26. An eyewitness shared with E! News that the Euphoria actress and the singer spent several hours inside the restaurant before departing together in an Audi SUV driven by Minka, with Dan stroking her hair from the back seat.

E! News has reached out to Dan and Minka's reps for comment and has not heard back.